MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - In the wake of a mass shooting during a Hanukkah event in Australia, synagogues around the world are stepping up security, and South Florida is no exception.

Local law enforcement agencies, including Miami Beach Police, said they are ramping up their presence at synagogues and places of worship out of an abundance of caution, so that the Jewish community and others alike feel safe.

The measures happen as Jewish communities across South Florida stood strong in their faith in the aftermath of the massacre at Sydney’s Bondi Beach that left 15 people dead.

“We stand united. You did not die in vain. Your flame will continue to burn through our menorah,” said a speaker at a local Hanjukkah celebration.

Sunday’s Hanukkah celebrations continued as planned in both Cooper City and Fort Lauderdale, with moments of reflection and prayer for those impacted by the antisemitic terrorist attack.

“As we try to celebrate in happiness the beginning of this festival, let us not forget those who are suffering tonight with their families, their friends at a time when they, too, should be celebrating,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

The Jewish community came out in droves. Their message was one of strength and pride.

“It’s more important than ever that Jews be more Jewish than ever,” said an attendee at the Fort Lauderdale celebration.

“It’s a tragic, terrible thing, and we just have to go on, and we have to celebrate anyway,” said another attendee.

Further south in Miami Beach, city leaders also condemned the violence.

:I’m horrified. I’m devastated. It brought tears to my eyes. It’s out of control, the antisemitism,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

Officials in Miami Beach, like in many other municipalities, said they are ramping up security at synagogues and sacred places.

“We’ve definitely – we’ve implemented our high-risk protocols. We’re going to have extra police visibility around synagogues, Jewish neighborhoods, Hanukkah events that are scheduled. We’re going on,” said Meiner.

As the Hanukkah celebrations continue in South Florida, local community leaders reiterated their conviction that good will prevail over evil.

“We hope and pray that Jews all over the world, and the whole world together, comes together and does not allow terrorism to scare us or stop us, but on the contrary, we take the message of light over darkness,” said Rabbi Yossi Harlig from the Chabad of Kendall and Pinecrest.

People honored those who were killed and hurt overseas during what was supposed to be a time of prayer and love.

“As soon as you light a candle, the darkness goes away,” said a speaker at a local Hanjukkah celebration.

While Miami Beach Police said there are no known local threats, they and many other police departments across South Florida are reminding residents to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.

