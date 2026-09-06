MIAMI (WSVN) - Local and state officials gathered to honor the late U.S. Rep. Carrie Pittman Meek in Miami.

The Florida Civil Rights Museum and Miami-Dade College unveiled a historical marker on Saturday to recognize the former congresswoman.

A commemorative check was also presented by U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson.

Family members, elected officials, and local residents attended the ceremony at the Miami-Dade College campus.

“For me it’s personal, my mom attended then Dade [County] Junior College in 1971, where Carrie Meek was the director of education programs and that was a way for my mom to achieve that dream, to become a school teacher here for 35 years at Miami-Dade County Public Schools,” said Miami-Dade College President Madeline Pumariega.

Meek was the first Black woman elected to the Florida Senate since the Reconstruction Era.

She then went on to work in the U.S. House in 1992 and dedicated a decade towards advocating affordable housing and education across South Florida.

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