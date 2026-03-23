MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida travelers heading to the Big Apple are facing delays and cancellations hours after a deadly crash at New York’s LaGuardia aiport.

Flyers who expected to head to New York City from South Florida on Monday are facing delays and cancellations, as LaGuardia is scheduled to be closed until 2, following the fatal collision between am Air Canada jet and fire truck on the tarmac, late Sunday night.

At Miami International Airport, seven flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York have been canceled and five arrivals have been canceled.

Over at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 11 arrivals and eight departures have been canceled.

Passengers are advised about potential delays even after the airport reopens, as airlines deal with a significant backlog.

Travelers flying Monday are advised to check the status of their flights and avoid coming to the airport if their flights have been canceled.

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