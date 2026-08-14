WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of Krome Avenue in West Miami-Dade have reopened after a previous closure following a brush fire battle that began on Thursday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials.

In a post on X, MDFR officials said that the fire continues to not threaten nearby communities, and that the roadway between Southwest 8th Street and Southwest 88th Street has been reopened.

The fire, which has been named Radio Tower Fire, had caused intense traffic nightmares for residents making their way home after it sparked on Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene on Friday, where a towering wall of smoke blanketed across Krome Avenue.

“Some drivers were subjected to hours of staring at brake lights.

“We were two hours in traffic,” said Caballerea.

Residents across the area were not spared from their own struggle, with heavy smoke filling the air, making it hard to be outside for too long.

“It was really bad this morning, a lot of smoke and bad,” said area resident Fernando Diaz.

The poor air quality was especially difficult for those with respiratory conditions.

“Not me, but my wife yeah, she’s like, ‘Yeah, close the windows, the smoke — what’s going on,’” said Diaz.

Members of the Florida Forest Service responded to assist Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on Friday evening to contain the flames, which have burned 700 acres as of Saturday morning.

The Radio Tower fire is 50% contained, according to FFS.

A second blaze, the TRAIL fire, on Southwest Eighth Street and 172nd has burned 25 acres and is 80% contained, according to FFS as of late Friday night. Officials say it is not giving off any smoke.

Both fires currently pose no danger to any structures or residents.

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