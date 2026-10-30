MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida International University and the Knight Foundation honored two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Manny Garcia for his decades of investigative journalism.

Garcia was tapped last year to be the first-ever Knight Foundation Executive Director of the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media at FIU.

As part of the ceremony, the Ansin Foundation, the Channel 7 Foundation and Channel 18 Foundation announced a $1 million donation to support and expand journalism education.

The Ansin Foundation was established in 1957 by the late Ed Ansin, co-founder of Sunbeam Television and owner of WSVN and ABC Miami.

The Channel 7 Foundation and Channel 18 Foundation was established by Ed’s sons Andrew and James.

Garcia said the donations will help continue mentoring the next generation of journalists at the university.

“This gift — it’s a legacy gift because what it’s doing is helping to support the next generations of journalists who are going to go out there and carry the torch forward. It’s an amazing evening, an amazing opportunity,” he said.

Brian Schriner, Dean of the College of Communication, Architecture and the Arts, said the money will positively impact the program.

“First, let me thank the Ansin Foundation for being so generous and having confidence in our students and in our faculty, and that’s where the money is going. The money is going to impact our students immediately, and the funds will help our students through scholarships to be able to participate in our Washington bureau, to enhance our local news coverage and to enhance our faculty,” he said.

FIU’s Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media offers undergraduate and graduate courses in the areas of journalism, broadcasting and digital and interactive media.

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