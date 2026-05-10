WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three major organizations came together to attempt to set a Guinness World Record in West Miami-Dade.

Kiwanis Club. in a partnership with the Victory for Youth and Share Your Heart organizations, gathered more than 1,600 people at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds.

The participants recited the “Our Father” prayer at the same time, hoping to set a new Guinness World Record for the most people reciting an oath at once.

The milestone was the centerpiece of the annual Faith and Family Festival event.

The event included a food distribution, basketball tournament, and a petting zoo.

“In the Bible it says that you have to love your neighbor and what I see is so many neighbors from the community together, loving each other and coming together. This is what its all about, this is the American dream right here,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez.

Attendees also enjoyed live music and a talent show throughout the event.

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