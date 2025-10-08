FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - King tides continue making a mess on roadways in several of South Florida’s coastal communities for a second day in a row.

7News cameras captured floodwaters turning a roadway into a river near Northeast 20th Avenue and Seventh Street in Fort Lauderdale’s Victoria Park neighborhood, just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The high tide came rushing in the moment the clock hit 9:39 a.m., flooding streets in seconds.

“It moves in pretty fast, it goes out slow,” said area resident who identified herself as Julie. “I kind of get a kick out of watching it come in and see how high it goes.”

Area residents said they’re used to waking up to flooded driveways and streets during king tide cycles, but this flooding is more extensive than they’re accustomed to seeing.

“So this is the bottom of a funnel. I take that as a given, and I’ll live with it. I don’t like it, but I’ll live with it,” said area resident Bill Beamer.

Beamer has lived in Victoria Park for 50 years, and he’s seen the tides change along with his neighborhood.

Victoria Park residents like Beamer said they’re frustrated because the water pumps are not working properly in their neighborhood, causing the water to linger even during low tide.

“The backflow preventer that the city has put in needs constant maintenance, because the stuff from the street gets wrapped into it and washed into it, and it seems to cause it to not act as a backflow preventer,” said Beamer.

Neighbors hope the city will take action, as this is a problem they’ve had to deal with for years.

Another thing causing frustration among residents is drivers’ propensity for making waves in Victoria Park’s self-proclaimed wake zone.

King tides are typical this time of year, but when accompanied by a full moon, the water’s gravitational pull on the ocean is amplified, which leads to coastal flooding.

But this year, South Florida has seen something a little different. According to 7Weather meteorologists, there have been record-breaking tides this fall. A high tide of 3.77 feet was reported in Broward County and 3.46 feet in Miami-Dade.

In Victoria Park, water seeped in from the Intracoastal Waterway, so much so that it’s leveled with the ground.

“The tidewater was actually lower than the ambient level on the street, so it’s just coming back over, and when it comes up, we’re stuck with it,” said Beamer.

Victoria Park is hardly the only corner of South Florida affected by this week’s king tides. 7Skyforce hovered over a pump station in Hollywood hard at work to get the floodwaters out of coastal neighborhoods.

South of the county line, 7Skyforce captured heavy flooding near Northeast 10th Avenue and 79th Street in Miami Shores, as well as on Northeast 135th Street, just east of Biscayne Boulevard.

As for Beamer, he said he refuses to move because of the king tides.

“I wouldn’t move because of this right here. If you can’t take the bitter with the sweet, you’re not much of a person,” he said.

