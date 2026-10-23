MIAMI (WSVN) - The king tide takeover has begun and has already hit vulnerable spots across South Florida.

Just off of Northeast 79th Street in Miami, king tides have caused significant flooding down the roadway, Friday morning.

Inches of water have covered the road, making it nearly invisible to drivers.

Off of Northeast 10th Avenue and 80th Street, water has covered the streets in every direction.

Orange cones mark the direction of the roads as drivers proceeded with caution to maneuver their vehicles through the standing water.

Drivers on their Friday commutes took their time as they navigated through flooded roads, which is what is recommended when motorists encounter flooding like this.

In Broward County, king tides have also caused chaos — affecting parking lots, roads and apartment complexes across Hallandale Beach, off of Ocean Drive, Hollywood and Dania Beach near the pier.

More wet weather is expected over the weekend.

According to 7News meteorologists Sunday is expected to be the wettest day, so caution is advised when out on the road.

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