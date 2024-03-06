MIAMI (WSVN) - New details were revealed in court concerning a South Florida gymnastics coach accused of sexual assault involving girls, as police say there may be a trail of victims.

Oscar Olea is accused of inappropriately touching and in some cases having sexual relationship with minors he coached on Key Biscayne and in Coral Gables for over a decade.

Oscar Olea appeared in court Wednesday in his orange jumpsuit, as testimony from one of the victims was heard.

The testimony comes from a woman in her 20s who claimed she was 16 years old when she was sexually assaulted by the 38-year-old suspect.

The alleged victim said the coach took her virginity.

“It all happened so fast, like, I had zero control,” she said.

Police also released Olea’s interrogation video from September of 2023, when he spoke to Key Biscayne Police.

“Do you ever teach classes alone? Or your employees are always there with you?” the detective is seen asking in the video.

“Before I did, due to the fact that it was very hard to find employees, but now, I have employees working with me,” said Olea.

Olea admitted to teaching alone in the past but denied the allegations he had inappropriately touched a student.

“Don’t get me wrong, incidents do happen in gymnastics. But the fact, to look at a child, and say, in English, with the translation, ‘Oh, you have a big [expletive], I want to eat it.’ I’m not going to say it,” said Olea. “Pretty much, if I was in a relationship, I’m not gonna – not being funny or anything, but that’s like saying, like, that’s just, no.”

Olea’s charges come weeks after The Miami Herald published an investigation into him, including accusations from three alleged victims.

Key Biscayne Police also confirmed that an investigation into this case was opened in September 2023 regarding allegations that Olea inappropriately touched two students, ages 4 and 7, last year.

The case was turned over to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, but they never prosecuted him.

The State Attorney’s Office said the decision was made because of conflicting statements, and they decided to close the case in January.

Olea’s hearing will resume at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

