MIAMI (WSVN) - New documents in the case of a former Key Biscayne gymnastics coach and studio owner who is facing alarming allegations, detailed troubling text messages that, prosecutors said, he sent to his alleged victims.

Oscar Nicolas Olea, 38, was charged with two counts of engaging in sexual acts with a child, accused of years-long inappropriate behavior involving girls and teens appeared in court.

Olea appeared in court on Monday with his lawyer to present their arguments for his release during a pre-trial detention hearing. The hearing was postponed until 1 p.m. because the judge requested more documentation.

7News obtained those documents, which detailed the disturbing text messages that Olea allegedly sent to his victims in 2011 and 2012 when they were teenagers and he was in his 20s.

One text message read “Send me a naked ass pic showing me (Expletive) and I’ll think about it.” Another text messages read,”It’s OK ’cause a lot of people don’t realize the relationship with the coach and student. Sometimes the coach has become the brother or rule [role] model.”

According to one of the victims, Olea enticed her to become close to him and as someone he could trust.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.