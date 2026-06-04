MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami Beach mayor is under investigation in connection to the Jeffrey Epstein probe.

The Justice Department is looking into sexual assault allegations against former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine. Levine served as the city’s mayor from 2013 to 2017.

A woman made those accusations while testifying before the House Oversight Committee investigating the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

A representative for the former mayor said Levine has denied the allegations.

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