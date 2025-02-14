MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida jury found Gayle Blount not guilty of attempted murder after being on trial for shooting his ex-girlfriend at least five times inside a Miami Gardens apartment in May 2021.

Blount’s emotions were on high inside a Miami-Dade courtroom as the not guilty verdict was read out loud.

His trial began Tuesday, as officers who first arrived on the scene and a crime scene investigator took the stand to testify. Bridget Knighton, the victim, also testified, sharing what Blount allegedly said to her as he stood above her with a gun.

“I had called 911 so he could hear the sirens, and he was like, ‘This [expletive] called the police on me, I’m going to kill her, then I’ll have to kill myself,’” Knighton said. “Every time he pulled the trigger he said something.”

“And what did he say to you, besides that first statement,” asked a prosecutor.

“I remember him saying, ‘Look what you made me do’,” Knighton said.

Knighton said she spent years recovering after the shooting and wanted to seek the maximum sentence for Blount.

The defense said Blount acted in self-defense after he thought his life was in danger.

Knighton apparently owns a firearm which is believed to be in her purse that night. Throughout the trial prosecutors argued that there was no purse on the sofa, dismissing Blount’s self-defense claim.

But on Thursday, the defense team played a video from the apartment that night, proving Knighton’s purse was indeed there. There was then, a rare turn of events when the prosecutor said she had to apologize after they questioned whether or not a purse belonging to the victim, Bridget Knighton, was really on the sofa, a point of contention between the defense and the prosecution.

“I am listening to his story, making notes. I heard about the purse and I saw the picture. I apologize that I did not remember or had not seen that,” the prosecutor said.

