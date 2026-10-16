MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused in the fatal shooting of a business owner in Medley appeared in bond court.

Jose Antonio Lopez faced Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer from a hospital bed, Friday morning.

Glazer found probably cause and issued Lopez a $2,500 bond under house arrest.

Police said the Lopez was an employee in the victim’s business, and on Wednesday morning, the two men got into an argument near Northwest South River Drive and 109th Street that escalated until shots were fired.

Investigators said the argument was over Lopez sleeping at the business.

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