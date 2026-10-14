MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after a tense dispute took a violent turn in Medley.

According to officials, two men got into an argument near Northwest South River Drive and 109th Street, just after 7 a.m., Wednesday.

At some point during that verbal dispute, Medley Police says one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

“It soon escalated into – one of the subjects armed himself with a firearm and shot the victim,” said Medley Police Sgt. Luis Rivera.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed to the area after receiving reports of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man was later airlifted by paramedics in critical, but stable condition.

However, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office officials later confirmed the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Authorities took the other man into custody for questioning. He was also given medical treatment.

It remains unclear what led up to the argument or what injuries the subject may have suffered as a result of it.

Officials did say they believe it was an isolated incident.

“There is no threat to the public or to any businesses adjacent to where the incident occurred,” said Rivera.

If you have any information on this crime, call Medley Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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