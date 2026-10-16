DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials celebrated the completion of a multimillion dollar expansion project at a South Florida school.

J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the project, Thursday morning.

The $36 million expansion includes enhancements that, officials say, will help students achieve academic and athletic success.

Among the additions to the school are a new three-story academic and student activities space, a 2,000-seat gymnasium and specialized classrooms.

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