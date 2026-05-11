PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A traveling exhibit of American history is making a South Florida stop.

The Freedom Truck is offering visitors a chance to explore United States history through an interactive exhibit.

The traveling museum, designed for all ages, is making a stop at Saint Louis Covenant School in Pinecrest, Monday and Tuesday. It will be open to be the public from 3 p.m. on 6 p.m. on Monday, and on Tuesday, it will be reserved for school activities from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

It will then move to Florida International University’s Modesto Maidique Campus in West Miami-Dade, Thursday through Saturday. For more information, click here.

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