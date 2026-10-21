MIAMI (WSVN) - Inter Miami made their pitch a field of dreams for a group of children battling critical illnesses.

For the third year in a row and in partnership with Royal Caribbean and Make-A-Wish, the soccer team provided 23 children with a special behind-the-scenes look at a team practice on Tuesday afternoon.

Following the practice, the children joined the entire Inter Miami CF team for a group photo. There, they were able to meet and greet players, including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

“I’m still in a little bit of shock. Just everything here, never been able to see this part of the stadium before, been to a couple of professional matches, but still so excited, it’s great,” said a child.

Each child was able to take home a mock Inter Miami player contract as a special reminder of their day.

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