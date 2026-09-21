MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Inter Miami CF has scored big with a multi-year partnership with American Airlines, which is becoming a founding partner of its stadium.

The two organizations announced this at Miami International Airport on Monday.

The airline is Inter Miami CF’s first-ever official airline partner and an official partner of the club.

“We’re gonna be able to curate incredible experiences between Inter Miami and American Airlines for our fan base,” said Juan Carlos Liscano, Vice President of Miami Hub Operations for American Airlines.

The partnership has made American Airlines the entitlement partner of the West Club at Nu Stadium, now renamed the American Lounge.

“It’s going to be, as of today, the American Lounge. And this is going to have incredible experiences as well for American Airlines flyers and Inter Miami fans,” said Liscano.

The area spans the entire west stand of the stadium, with 1,800 seats, and will offer fans an elevated matchday experience.

“So you’re an [American Airlines] Advantage customer and an Inter Miami incha, then you’ll be able to enjoy pitch-side access. We’re gonna curate incredible experiences for our away games,” said Liscano.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to connecting people, cultures, and communities around the world and in Miami.

“We of course have strong Miami roots, and it’s a big part of why we are together,” said Íñigo Aznar from Inter Miami.

American Airlines officials said that their Advantage members can also redeem miles for access to select matches.

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