HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Homestead-Miami Speedway is partnering with renowned Brazilian artist, Romero Britto.

The iconic founder of the Happy Art Movement, known for his pop art style, is bringing his work to the NASCAR Championship Weekend in Homestead.

A one-of-kind trophy created by Britto will be given to the winner of the Cup Series race, adding a colorful piece to NASCAR’s history.

“To be able to be there on the racetrack, you know, it’s like all of us racing for life and the race for something spectacular that we all want,” said Britto.

Britto will serve as an honorary creative director for the series.

Art fans will be able to purchase exclusive merchandise featuring his work.

The Championship Weekend runs from Nov. 6-8.

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