MIAMI (WSVN) - As the World Cup is now underway, it was a fantastic day in downtown Miami.

The official Fan Festival opened its doors on Saturday, transforming Bayfront Park into a massive 23-day soccer wonderland.

It features free live match broadcasts, music, and different interactive activities uniting all soccer fans from all around the globe.

Soccer fans who attended the festival shared the excitement behind it.

“World Cup in my home country, I’ve been waiting for this my whole life, and you know I gotta feel the environment and I love seeing everyone out here united,” said attendee David Padilla.

“I wanted to have more than just an experience at home watching it, I wanted to have more than that experience, so this is what we came for,” said attendee Omar Fernandez.

The FIFA Fan Festival is expected to draw more than 30,000 fans daily.

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