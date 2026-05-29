DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Community leaders are urging residents to be prepared ahead of the start of hurricane season.

Officials held a news conference on Friday to remind the public about important safety measures as we enter the summer months and brace for whatever Mother Nature has in store.

“As we look forward to another wonderful summer and all of the weather challenges,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The summer months are when some of the more extreme weather patterns affect our area. One of those patterns may be a hurricane.

Department of Emergency Management Director Pete Gomez urged residents to prepare an emergency kit.

“In these kits, you should have things like important papers, insurance, any documentation you might need, prescription drugs, and a fresh prescription because the internet might be out, the power might be out, you might not be able to get your doctor to call in a new prescription. Have cash ready, have gas ready for your vehicles,” he said.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. Local officials say it isn’t the only thing that South Floridians should be watching out for.

“In reality, severe weather can come in all different forms. It’s not just hurricanes, it could be floods, or it could be extreme heat,” said Levine Cava.

County officials want residents to be aware of the resources and potential risks, as severe thunderstorms can strike at any time, bringing downpours that could quickly turn into flooding.

One of those sudden examples occurred in Broward back in the spring of 2023, when residents witnessed historic flooding.

Levine Cava stressed safety when driving and running errands during these dangerous conditions, especially urging residents to avoid flooded streets.

In addition to rain, the mayor also wants residents to be cautious about excessive heat.

“May through October is our annual heat season,” said Levine Cava.

Referred to as “The Silent Killer,” recent summers have been marked by blistering heat. The National Weather Service said more people die annually from extreme heat than from any other type of weather.

On Friday, local officials urged people to stay weather-aware ahead of the start of hurricane season on June 1. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued its seasonal outlook for the Atlantic, giving a 55% chance of a below-average season.

“Even if it’s a lighter predicted hurricane season, it only takes one,” said Levine Cava.

Elsewhere, the City of Miami Beach offered a sandless solution to help its residents address flooding concerns.

7News and its storm team will guide South Florida through the season on WSVN 7 and ABC Miami 18, no matter what presents itself.

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