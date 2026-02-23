MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers encountered trouble at South Florida airports as a historic blizzard pummeling the Northeast has led to hundreds of flight cancellations.

7News cameras captured a busy terminal at Miami International Airport, Monday morning, as travelers arrived to find they would not be reaching their destination when they expected.

FlightAware reported dozens of delays and hundreds of cancellations all morning long.

“I mean, I’ve been trying to get to, like, Philly or D.C., but none of those air flights [leave] until Wednesday or Thursday,” said traveler Kyle Newman.

Fortunately, the number of cancellations has not increased a lot Monday morning, which suggests the airlines are on top of the situation.

Nevertheless. is still proving to be a headache for travelers impacted by a brutal winter storm sweeping across northern states hundreds of miles away, with feet of snow expected to fall across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The delays and cancellations have left travelers like Newman scrambling.

“Maybe going to drive or take a bus or something like that, so we’ll see,” he said.

As of early Monday morning, FlightAware was already reporting at least 139 canceled flights at MIA.

Further north, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has not been spared from the chaos. The airport is already clocking at least 191 canceled flights before 9 a.m.

“People there that got canceled aren’t going to get a flight until Thursday if they’re lucky,” said a woman.

“She’s trying to get us on another flight, but there was nothing until Thursday. Now we have to find a hotel,” said another woman.

Most major airlines, like American, Delta, JetBlue, and United, are waiving fees for changes and cancellations and reminding travelers to check their flight status ahead of time and to be prepared for impacts throughout the week.

A spokesperson for JetBlue wrote:

“JetBlue will temporarily suspend operations at several northeast airports. Customers traveling during this time should expect significant disruptions and cancellations.”

Despite the obstacles, most travelers are trying to find the silver lining.

“We’ll just go get a motel, and we’ll eat that 200 bucks, we’ll rent a car, we’ll eat that 100 bucks,” said a man. “We’ll go eat some food, and we’ll see something in Miami and, well, that’s what we’ll have to do. That’s how we’ll make the best of it.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is also advising travelers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport and to check with their specific carriers to see how they will be handling any impacts from this storm to flights.

