MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A 49-year-old Houston man was arrested after allegedly telling airline staff he had a bomb in his bag, prompting the evacuation of passengers and a security sweep of an American Airlines flight at Miami International Airport, authorities said.

Eulalio Felipe Orama was taken into custody on Wednesday after the incident at Gate D60-E involving Flight 3963 bound for Houston, according to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Orama is charged with making a false report about placing a bomb or explosive, a second-degree felony.

Investigators said the incident began around 2 p.m. when gate agents informed Orama he would need to check his bag due to limited overhead space.

While answering standard security questions, Orama allegedly told an agent he had a bomb inside his bag.

Another employee reported hearing Orama say a bomb would not fit in the bag and noted he appeared upset about being required to check it, the report states.

Law enforcement responded immediately, deplaned all passengers, and conducted multiple K-9 sweeps of the bag, the surrounding area, and the aircraft, which yielded negative results, authorities said.

Orama was taken into custody at the gate and transported to the airport police station for questioning.

He was later booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

