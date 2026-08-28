SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime housekeeper was arrested after detectives said she stole more than $36,000 worth of jewelry from her employer and pawned the items over several years.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Yuleidy Diaz had worked full time for the victim for more than a decade when the victim began noticing valuables missing from her Palmetto Bay home.

Investigators said the missing property included Cartier and Rolex watches, necklaces, gold bracelets, earrings and other jewelry.

Detectives used pawn shop transaction records and determined Diaz pawned 73 items between July 2018 and June 2025, according to the arrest report.

The victim identified at least 32 of those items as her property.

The report states Diaz provided pawn shops with her identification, home address, phone number and place of employment when making the transactions.

Diaz was taken into custody Aug. 26 and brought to the Palmetto Bay Policing Unit for questioning.

According to the arrest report, she admitted to stealing and pawning the victim’s jewelry and provided investigators with a written statement apologizing to the victim.

Detectives later searched Diaz’s bedroom recovered several watches and a necklace that she said belonged to the victim, the report states.

Diaz was arrested on charges of second-degree grand theft, 10 counts of dealing in stolen property and providing false verification to a pawnbroker.

A judge found probable cause and set her bond at $20,000. Diaz posted bond and has since been released from jail.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.