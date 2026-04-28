MIAMI (WSVN) - A hotel housekeeper in Miami is accused of stealing a guest’s wedding ring worth thousands of dollars and later pawning it for a fraction of its value, authorities said.

The suspect, 46-year-old Odessa Natasha Wray, was arrested April 27 following a traffic stop, according to police.

Investigators said Wray was working at the Ritz-Carlton hotel along Southwest 27th Avenue when the theft occurred in late February.

According to police, the victim checked into the hotel on the night of Feb. 25 while wearing her wedding ring.

Later that evening, she removed her jewelry and placed it inside a travel jewelry box, which she concealed in a cosmetic bag in the bathroom of her room.

The next morning, Feb. 26, the victim left the hotel to go snorkeling, leaving the jewelry secured inside the bag, authorities said. When she returned later that day, she noticed housekeeping services had been performed and that her belongings in the bathroom had been moved.

Police said the theft was reported after the victim was unable to locate the ring.

Detectives said the ring was described as a women’s 18-karat white and yellow gold diamond ring.

It contained approximately 75 round-cut diamonds and two emerald-cut stones, with an estimated value of $8,000.

According to investigators, hotel management identified Wray as the housekeeper assigned to the room. When questioned by her manager, Wray said she did not see a ring “in the bathroom,” even though that detail had not been mentioned, raising suspicion, police said.

Records show Wray used a Florida driver’s license during the pawn transaction and received $280 for the ring, allowing investigators to link the sale to the case.

Authorities said Wray later admitted to the theft during a post-Miranda interview.

She faces a charge of grand theft in the third degree.

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