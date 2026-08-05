HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were arrested Tuesday after Homestead police said a 5-year-old child was brought to a hospital with injuries in various stages of healing, prompting a child abuse investigation.

According to Homestead police, officers responded to Homestead Hospital after medical staff reported suspected child abuse.

An attending physician told investigators the child had injuries throughout the face and body.

Police said the injuries were in various stages of healing and included linear loop-shaped markings, abrasions and facial trauma. Both of the child’s eyes were swollen and bruised.

Detectives said their investigation determined the injuries were inflicted by the child’s father, Maurice Timothy Dukes, 35, and his girlfriend, Sarahi Azucena Gonzalez, 22.

Police said Dukes was located in Florida City and voluntarily went to the Homestead Police Department for an interview. After being advised of his Miranda rights, investigators said he admitted to the allegations.

Gonzalez was later located at the Park Motel in Homestead. After being advised of her Miranda rights, investigators said she also admitted to the allegations before she was arrested.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified and is involved in the investigation.

During bond court Wednesday, a judge found probable cause. Gonzalez was granted a $4,000 bond, while Dukes received a $6,000 bond.

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