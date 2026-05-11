MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeless man who, police said, was on probation in Broward County was arrested in connection with an alleged sexual battery in Miami Beach over the weekend, according to authorities.

Shawn Markiece Peete, 35, faces a charge of sexual battery without serious personal injury following the incident reported early Saturday near the 1100 block of the beach in Miami Beach, according to an arrest report.

Investigators said the victim told officers she rented a hotel room near Collins Avenue on Friday night with plans to spend time at the beach.

She told detectives she later went to the sand near the ocean to meditate and pray when she was approached by a man who introduced himself as “Shawn” and used the street name “Nike.”

Authorities said the two engaged in casual conversation before the man allegedly offered her tequila from a glass bottle.

The victim told detectives she refused several times and pretended to drink from the bottle, but the man became angry after realizing she had not consumed any alcohol, the report states.

According to the report, the victim told detectives the man followed her as she attempted to leave the beach, pushed her down by the neck and raped her while she screamed for him to stop and tried to resist.

Police said she eventually escaped and flagged down a passerby for help before returning to her hotel and contacting authorities.

Police said the victim later identified the area where the assault occurred, and detectives reviewed city surveillance footage that showed her speaking with a man matching the suspect’s description near Ocean Drive and 11th Street.

Authorities said a department-wide “need to identify” flyer was circulated before hotel staff at the Avalon Hotel contacted police Sunday morning about a man sleeping on the property.

Officers identified the man as Peete and transported him to Miami Beach Police headquarters for questioning, according to the report.

During an interview with detectives, Peete admitted he had sexual intercourse with the woman but claimed it was consensual, investigators said.

Police said Peete later provided a DNA sample and was arrested.

A records check revealed Peete was on probation out of Fort Lauderdale in a misdemeanor controlled substance case through 2027, according to the arrest report.

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