MIAMI (WSVN) - A spirited Halloween celebration came early for some young patients in Miami.

Holtz Children’s Hospital staff worked together to bring the haunted holiday to young patients early on Thursday.

Members of the staff showed up dressed in their favorite costumes and went to each room to hand out candy to children and spread spooky cheers.

The festivities offered an early treat for the patients who won’t be able to take part in traditional trick-or-treating.

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