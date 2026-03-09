MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Holocaust survivor marked her 110th birthday on Sunday at Ole Ole Steakhouse on Lincoln Road, surrounded by family and community members.

Mollie Horwitz spent years in hiding before relocating to Cuba for 15 years under the Castro regime. She later immigrated to the United States.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner praised Horwitz for the life she has led.

“You are an inspiration, not just the years, the 110 years, but what she’s lived through and survived and with happiness,” Meiner said.

Her granddaughter, Lisette Beraja, reflected on the significance of the gathering.

“It is a blessing to be able to have her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren be with her today and to celebrate life,” Beraja said.

The milestone birthday coincided with International Women’s Day, adding meaning to a celebration that honored both Horwitz’s remarkable life and the courage and contributions of women worldwide.

