MIAMI (WSVN) - A young man who rescued a woman being assaulted in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood was recognized by Miami Police with a hero award.

Harry Cossyphas, a high school senior, jumped into action in August to stop a thief.

He was walking down the street by a bank in Brickell on his way to a grocery store when he heard a woman screaming “robber” in Spanish.

Speaking to 7News on Thursday, he recounted how he immediately got involved.

“I started chasing after the suspect. I turned the corner, and I followed him into an alleyway,” he said.

That’s when, in an attempt to escape Cossyphas’ sight, the alleged thief pulled out pepper spray and aimed it at his left eye.

“Then he pulls out pepper spray and starts pepper spraying me,” he said.

But that didn’t stop Cossyphas. He kept after the suspect until they reached the Metromover station.

“I catch up to him, I tackle him, and I hold him on the ground until police arrive on scene,” he said.

His brave actions led officials to call him the “Spider-Man of Brickell.”

“It’s a funny one. I’ve heard Brickell Batman, Brickell Spider-Man; they’re all pretty good, so I like those,” he said.

On Thursday, Cossyphas received a hero award for his courage, compassion, and responsible decision-making.

“It was spontaneous; it was a quick decision. I didn’t really have time to think; I just acted. The lady needed help quickly, and I just sprang into action,” he said.

He was one of 11 students honored by Miami Police and the Do The Right Thing Program for their brave actions in the community.

“I really wish I could be helpful and an inspiration to others in my school and the community, and other friends of mine,” he said.

Cossyphas told 7News that many people have warned him not to repeat the act since his citizen arrest because it is dangerous. But he said he doesn’t regret following his gut instinct and is glad he caught the man.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Yagiz Dogan. As of late Thursday night, he remains behind bars and faces charges of third degree grand theft.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.