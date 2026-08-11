HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah’s public pools have closed over possible concerning conditions.

City officials on Tuesday announced the closure of all of its public water facilities, including the Bucky Dent Water Park, and said they’re going to conduct a review of each of the facilities.

According to the mayor’s office, Milander Pool, McDonald Pool and Babcock Pool will be shut down and remain closed during each of their individual reviews.

The city said they are reviewing facilities out of what they called an abundance of caution.

Representatives with the city said health and safety experts will evaluate each facility and identify any corrective measures that may need to be taken.

Hialeah Mayor Bryan Calvo wrote the following statement:

“The condition of many of Hialeah’s aquatic and park facilities reflects years of deferred maintenance and neglect that this administration is now confronting head-on. I have formally asked the commissioner to help find us $5 million to renovate and modernize these facilities so they can be maintained to the highest standards.”

Calvo went on to write that Hialeah residents deserve more.

7News reached out to the mayor’s office to find out how long each of those facilities will remain closed, but that remains unclear at this time.

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