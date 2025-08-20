HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Mayor Jacqueline García-Roves announced the city will be absorbing millions in county rate hikes to protect residents from massive water bills.

City leaders said they will be going forward with a plan to absorb $11 million in county rate hikes to prevent residents from seeing up to a 20% jump on their monthly water bills.

“Like, for us and the City of Hialeah, for those that live in these municipalities and have their own water systems, that buy water wholesale from the county, that we’re going to have to absorb that cost or pass that cost onto the users,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Rene Garcia, :and I think the City of Hialeah, I think the mayor has come out saying that the City of Hialeah will absorb that cost.”

In comparison, the rest of Miami-Dade County is only seeing between a 4% and 6% hike to cover rising costs of an aging system.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that I will not allow the county to raise the water on our residents for so much money. I will be presenting to the council, I will be absorbing the water costs, and I will not be passing it on to the residents of the City of Hialeah,” said García-Roves.

The mayor also demanded a state audit of Miami-Dade Water and Sewer, citing millions in county debt and disputes over meter readings.

She’s promised new measures across the city, including a program to install a second water meter for Hialeah residents.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.