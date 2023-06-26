HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Councilman Bryan Calvo held a press conference Monday to address a dire situation confronting the city’s emergency response system.

Calvo called for an immediate investigation into the alarming number of missed or abandoned emergency calls, totaling over 32,000 since 2021.

“In the past two years, the city of Hialeah has missed over 32,000 thousand calls to its 911 to its operators,” Calvo said.

He also pointed to multiple sources that documented deterioration in service, as well as a March 2022 report, he said, was commissioned by the mayor.

“This report showed, and I quote, ‘That the city’s 911 system is woefully understaffed,'” Calvo said. “According to the report, ‘The unit is grossly neglected and needs immediate attention.'”

In March of this year, a call center worker took his concerns to the council.

“The future outlook for our division is poor if drastic changes are not made,” the call worker said.

Citizen complaints were also reported by El Nuevo Herald.

An off-duty firefighter dialed 911 after an auto accident.

“He called and no one answered,” Calvo said.

A woman also attempted to call 911 after her husband fell from their room.

“No one answered when she called 911,” Calvo said. “‘We need an investigation, the residents of Hialeah deserve transparency.”

On Monday afternoon, Mayor Esteban Bovo released a statement on the city of Hialeah’s 911 call center stating in part: “Our 911 call center is fully functional and ready to answer any emergency calls.” His statement continued, which read, “The fact that an elected official would lend their name to this shoddy journalism misleading their own constituents is a breach of trust and reckless.”

“I think what’s irresponsible is trying to sweep this under the rug and pretend that it doesn’t exist,” Calvo said. “Clearly something is going on in that department and we need to get to the bottom of it and we need to find solutions for it.”

Calvo said he plans to bring his concerns and call for an investigation to the full council during a meeting Tuesday evening.

