MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Heat captain Bam Adebayo continues to give back to the South Florida community.

On Tuesday, Adebayo’s foundation, Bam, Books, and Brotherhood (BBB) Foundation, partnered with Books For You Miami to distribute 3,500 backpacks and school supplies to students at the Pérez Art Museum in downtown Miami.

The Heat’s big man brought smiles to the faces of students receiving school supplies, as they got to meet him during the event.

Fans are similarly excited to see Adebayo return to the court in the upcoming NBA season, where he will now play alongside the Heat’s newest star addition, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Many fans believe the Antetokounmpo-Adebayo duo make up the best frontcourt partners in the league.

Adebayo said he’s eager to return to the Kaseya Center to play with the former NBA champion.

“We’ve got the same agent and we’ve talked about like, ‘What if it would happen?’ Now we’re to this point so I’m excited for the season, I’m excited to be his teammate, I’m excited for what the City of Miami has, like, the energy we gained and we’re looking to take that momentum into the season,” said Adebayo.

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