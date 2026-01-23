MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are advising residents to stay out of the water near Miami Beach.

The Florida Department of Health issued a water quality advisory for the beach on 73rd Street after water sample tests came back with high levels of bacteria that could make swimmers sick.

The advisory will remain in place until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level for swimmers.

