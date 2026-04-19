SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crew of volunteers and members from the 7News team came together to help build homes in a South Florida neighborhood.

The process was a step forward for those looking to take the next step in home ownership, and to help make their dreams come true.

“So this is the front, the living room,” said Anaili Figueroa, a new homeowner.

She’s showing off what will soon be her new home.

“I have two boys. so I’ve been talking to my nine-year-old a little about it, and he’s excited to decorate his room, so just being able to have opportunities to be a homeowner is just a blessing,” said Figueroa.

Her home is one of 150 Habitat For Humanity homes in Naranja, located in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The final construction is underway on the new townhomes, where families will create new memories of their own.

“It’s just an opportunity to create traditions. usually my grandma has Thanksgiving and everything at her house, so now it’s gonna be my turn, so I’m super excited for that,” said Figueroa.

The 7News team was up early on Saturday to help put the finishing touches on the homes, and help families be one step closer to the dream of home ownership.

“This is part of our DNA. We really enjoy being a part of this because we’re part of the community. and I think it’s an extension of Channel 7 and ABC Miami that we’re the only locally owned television station in South Florida,” said 7News and ABC Miami anchor Craig Stevens. “Our owners are from here, they’re part of the community, and I think they firmly believe, and we do too, that the way you lift a community is promoting home ownership.”

The area won’t be a construction site much longer, as move-in day is just months away.

“This is a huge project. This will eventually be 150 townhomes. So that’s 150 families that have the opportunity for home ownership that they would not have without [Habitat For Humanity],” said Maureen Ruggiero of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami. “They’re financed at zero percent mortgage as you know. They don’t have to put down a big down payment, because their sweat equity is their down payment, and so we are so grateful to have this opportunity to build together with these families.”

“Rising tide raises all the boats. That’s why this is our 28th house in Miami-Dade alone, we’re active in Broward. And we hope to do many more in the years to come, as long as my back holds out because doing roof work or whatever, It’s tough on an old guy like me but it’s a great morning for all of us.”

Move-in day is scheduled for sometime in October.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

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