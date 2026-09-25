(WSVN) - There are new details in the alleged drunken shooting incident that sent a shockwave of confusion and closures at Miami International Airport.

Thirty-one-year-old Francisco Mendiola faces a list of felony charges after police say he fired four shots in the direction of a terminal.

Investigators have now determined the gun that Mendiola used was stolen from a car that was parked in the airport’s short-term parking garage.

They also say that Mendiola is homeless and regularly frequents the airport.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.