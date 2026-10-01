MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers heading through Coconut Grove Sunday should expect road closures and traffic detours as about 2,000 participants take part in the Great Miami 10K.

Road closures will be in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, according to event officials. The race begins at 7:30 a.m.

Douglas Road will be closed to vehicle traffic from Grand Avenue to Main Highway.

Southbound traffic on Grand Avenue also will be closed from Douglas Road to Main Highway and McFarlane Road. Local residents will be allowed access to reach their homes.

Police will use detours around the race area and have officers stationed along the course to direct traffic and assist residents.

Southbound traffic on Douglas Road will be diverted west or east onto Grand Avenue.

Eastbound traffic on Grand Avenue will be directed north onto Mary Street, east onto Tigertail Avenue, south onto Aviation Avenue and northeast onto South Bayshore Drive.

The race will take runners and walkers through Coconut Grove, including areas near Biscayne Bay and waterfront parks.

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