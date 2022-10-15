OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A flea market in Opa-Locka had its grand opening at a new location.

City officials and business owners were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site of the Opa-Locka Flea Market, Saturday afternoon.

Financial grants will be given to the vendors at the flea market’s new location along the 13300 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue.

In addition, the city waived fees for occupational licenses for one year.

The flea market has been part of the community for 40 years.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.