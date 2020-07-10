Gorilla at Zoo Miami recovering after brother bites him during scuffle

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gorilla at Zoo Miami is on the mend after he was injured in a fight with one of his siblings.

Shango, a 31-year-old lowland gorilla, was treated for several wounds inflicted by his 26-year-old brother, Barney, during a recent confrontation.

Zoo officials said on Friday that Shango needed X-rays and vaccinations on top of other tests.

The primate was also given a COVID-19 test out of caution. It came back negative.

The injured gorilla is is expected to be OK.

