NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood overnight, sending a girl to the hospital, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and 69th Terrace, at around 12:40 a.m. on Monday.

Responding deputies arrived to find the juvenile victim inside of a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded and transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon, and detectives have not provided any subject information, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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