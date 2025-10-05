MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded quickly to a fire that ignited at a trash facility in Miami Springs.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the blaze sparked in the area of North Royal Poinciana Boulevard and Plover Avenue, at around noon on Saturday.

The fire broke out in a garbage truck, officials said.

First responders shut down nearby roads were closed as firefighters battled the flames.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

As of late Saturday night, there is no word on what sparked the fire.

