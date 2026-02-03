SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - An activist in Surfside is suing several former city officials after, he claims, they abused their power to have him arrested in 2024.

During an interview with 7News, Joshua Epstein, a young political activist and current law student, said his arrest following a verbal spat in 2024 with Surfside’s then-vice mayor Jeff Rose led to him filing a lawsuit, accusing Rose, former mayor Shlomo Danzinger, former Surfside Police chief Antonio Marciante and former town manager Hector Gomez of false arrest and abuse of power.

“I’m filing a lawsuit because I want justice and I want accountability,” said Epstein. I spoke out against my local government.”

The contentious moments happened at Surfside Town Hall, weeks before the 2024 election. Rose, Danzinger and others were routinely questioned and called out by Epstein.

“Were you being an instigator on that day? Were you trying to bait this guy?” 7’s Sheldon Fox asked Epstein.

“No, he ran up to another resident, screaming at him and I took out my phone to show Surfsiders what he was doing,” said Epstein.

Moments after he pulled out his phone, Rose accused Epstein of pushing him.

“You already pushed me once and on camera,” Rose said in the video footage.

“If I did, I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to. I didn’t push you though,” Epstein replied.

Epstein reiterated that he never pushed Rose that day.

Following the heated exchange, Epstein posted the video of an enraged Rose online. The next day, Epstein was taken into custody, charged with battery on an elected official.

Body camera video captured the moment Epstein was taken into custody by police.

“Alright, put your hands behind your back, Joshua,” an officer ordered.

“Twenty-four hours later. That’s not law enforcement; that’s retaliation,” Epstein’s attorney, Courtney Caprio, said.

The criminal case against Epstein, who was 18 at the time, was later dropped, with the State Attorney’s office saying there was no battery.

“We value freedom in the United States, and I’m not going to let people take freedom away from us,” said Epstein.

Epstein’s mother, Elian Salzhauer, joined her son to discuss the civil suit against city officials, who she believes abused their power to punish Epstein.

“They did this intentionally to ruin his life,” said Salzhauer. “They all had a hand in what happened here.”

The suit names the Town of Surfside, with current Mayor Charles Burkett taking a swipe at his predecessor.

“Using our police to punish Danzinger’s political enemies is an outrage, but worse it is a criminal act itself.”

In a statement shared with 7News, Danzinger responded to the lawsuit:

“I am confident the truth will prevail, and I respect the process that allows issues to be examined fairly and transparently.”

7News also reached out to Rose for comment on the lawsuit, but he has not responded.

As for Danzinger, he plans to run for mayor of Surfside again.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.