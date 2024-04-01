SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The case was closed for an 18-year-old, accused of getting physical with former Surfside Vice Mayor Jeff Ross after a felony battery charge was dropped.

On March 1, Joshua Epstein was taken into custody and was charged with battery after Rose accused him of pushing him during a candidate debate at Surfside Town Hall on Feb. 28.

Epstein spoke with 7News on Monday after his charge was dropped.

“Huge relief, I mean, huge thank you to the Surfside community, thank you to the State Attorney’s Office for looking at the evidence and seeing it for the political stray that it was,” he said. “I’m going to use to this to fuel my passion for justice.”

Cellphone video captured on Feb. 28 showed Rose angrily yelling at Epstein.

“Keep pushing me, Josh. Keep pushing me. You already pushed me once, and it’s on camera,” said Rose.

“I haven’t touched you,” Epstein is heard saying. “If I did, I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to. I didn’t push you, though.”

Although Rose accused Epstein of pushing him, the alleged encounter wasn’t caught on camera.

His mother, Eliana Salzhauer, a former town commissioner and herself a critic of city leaders, said the alleged push never happened.

“My son is a political activist in town. He’s 18, he’s very outspoken, and he’s a very outspoken critic of the current administration,” she said. “After the commissioner forum, Vice Mayor Rose came angrily charging at another resident, standing next to him and angrily getting into it with him. My son took out his phone and started recording. That’s what happened.”

Days after he was arrested, community activists gathered in Surfside and called for an independent investigation into a teen’s arrest and the former vice mayor’s actions.

7News reached out to Rose for comment who plans on releasing a state sometime Monday afternoon.

