MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade School Board member has learned her fate after being found guilty of public corruption.

7News cameras on Tuesday captured Lubby Navarro on a Miami courtroom as she was sentenced to 14 months in state prison.

Navarro admitted to using county money for personal benefit.

According to Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Navarro swindled the school district out of more than $100,000 of district money for her own personal use.

“It went for air travel, it went for hotels, meals, car rentals and entertainment for herself, her friends and her family members,” said Fernandez Rundle.

Photos released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office shows Navarro shopping at stores like Walmart, BrandsMart and Home Depot.

She was arrested on public corruption charges back in 2024.

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