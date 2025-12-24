SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Bank of America employee accused of stealing money from a disabled woman in Southwest Miami-Dade appeared in bond court.

Mario Martinez stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Victoria Sigler, Tuesday morning. The 40-year-old faces a list of charges, including exploitation of a disabled person, organized fraud and first-degree grand theft.

According to investigators, Martinez used his position at the Bank of America branch on Southwest 136th Street to steal $500,000 from a disabled client.

The suspect allegedly convinced the woman to entrust him with her money, then used a joint account to transfer the money to himself.

The victim told detectives she had no idea Martinez has opened the joint account.

Martinez was given a $50,000 bond, $10,000 for each count he faces.

