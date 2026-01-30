(WSVN) - Florida will require all driver’s license knowledge and skills exams to be taken in English starting Feb. 6, the state Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced Friday.

The change applies to all driver’s license classifications, including oral exams, and ends the use of interpreters or other language translation services during testing, the agency said.

Florida previously offered knowledge tests for most noncommercial licenses in multiple languages, while commercial learner’s permit and commercial driver’s license knowledge exams were limited to English and Spanish, according to the agency.

Under the new policy, all knowledge and skills testing will be conducted in English statewide.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.