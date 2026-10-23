MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Dash camera footage, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows the wild pursuit from the viewpoint of Florida Highway Patrol troopers that resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old man.

The pursuit began in Miramar and ended in Miami Lakes on June 23. According to Miramar Police, they conducted a traffic stop near County Line Road and Northwest 69th Avenue.

After attempting to perform a traffic stop, the driver did not comply and fled the area.

Soon after, FHP joined the pursuit along with other law enforcement agencies as they tried to stop the speeding driver.

Video shows the trooper hopping on the Palmetto Expressway before taking the exit at Northwest 154th Street.

“Yeah. 154. We’re going eastbound on 154 [Street],” the trooper is heard saying.

The driver of the truck is seen traveling west in the eastbound lanes as officers and troopers follow him on the opposite side. Minutes later, he’s seen entering a neighborhood in Miami Lakes, and that’s where his luck runs out.

A trooper takes the lead in the pursuit and attempts a precision immobilization technique maneuver, putting the truck driver out of commission.

But 24-year-old Jayden Aransevia was not going to get caught that easily. The suspect was seen getting out of his car and making a run for it.

Aransevia ran through the Valdes family home and jumped into their backyard lake.

“Saw him jump in here, and he was underneath the dock hiding,” said a Valdes family member.

Video captures an officer running through the Valdes’s’ home to capture Aransevia and take him into custody.

Since then, he pleaded guilty to running from police, reckless driving and other charges. He was sentenced to a month in jail and then released on probation.

On Thursday, court records reveal there is a warrant out for his arrest, as officials say he is accused of violating the terms of his probation in connection with the dangerous pursuit across Broward and Miami-Dade.

As of late Thursday night, there is no word on Aransevia’s re-arrest.

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