DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds and his running mate, Bryan Avila, made a South Florida stop.

The duo met supporters at Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine in Doral on Saturday morning.

Donalds represents Florida’s 19th Congressional District which includes Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

They are running against Democrats David Jolly and his running mate Gwen Graham. Jolly is an attorney and former member of Congress.

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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