TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Health officials are advising residents in some parts of Florida to take measures to protect themselves from the biggest outbreak of dengue fever in the continental United States in decades.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, Florida has 485 cases this year to date. For comparison, California has the second highest caseload with just 45.

Officials said most cases are centered around Tampa, with Hillsborougth and Miami-Dade counties reporting the most cases in the state.

A majority of cases don’t get sick. If they do, symptoms include fever, aches and death in severe cases.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.